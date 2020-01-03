Northwest Health Unveils New Simulation Lab In Springdale

(TB&P) — A new simulation lab recently opened at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 to give the public an opportunity to tour the new center.

A “Sim Lab” is the closest that medical professionals can get to work on real patients, according to Velvet Reed Shoults, director of clinical outreach for Northwest Health.

“This is where they can put the equipment they’ve learned in skills labs or classroom settings into practice, using a simple task trainer, a high fidelity medical manikin, or even a classmate (depending on the severity of the mock injury or illness),” Shoults said. “We use manikins and simulators to train, teach and test clinical staff on patient care, especially to improve skills needed in emergency situations.”

