Oklahoma Governor Hires Law Firm In Tribal Gambling Battle

Posted 4:42 pm, January 3, 2020, by

(AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is hiring an out-of-state law firm to represent him in his ongoing dispute with Native American tribes over casino gambling.

Stitt, a Republican, announced Friday the hiring of Seattle-based Perkins Coie to advise his office in his attempt to renegotiate the state’s gaming compacts with the tribes.

Three of the most powerful tribes in the state sued Stitt in federal court last week after Stitt contended the tribes would be operating illegally after Jan. 1.

The two sides are locked in a dispute about whether the existing compacts expired on that date.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.