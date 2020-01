Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Fayetteville.

Police were called to an address on N. Club Drive in Fayetteville around 4:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3).

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with FPD, one person was shot and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Murphy says a preliminary investigation leads them to believe the shooting was accidental.

