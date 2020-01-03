One Person Was Killed And Several Wounded During Stabbing Incident In Austin, Officials Say

Posted 10:20 am, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 10:19AM, January 3, 2020

Deadly Stabbing. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

(CNN) — One man was killed and several people stabbed during an incident in Austin, Texas, officials said Friday.

Austin police tweeted that a suspect was in custody.

The man killed was in his 20s and was pronounced dead at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets.

Several people with stab wounds were taken to hospitals, including a man in his 50s with a potentially life-threatening stab wound, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Four patients were “being treated & prepped for transport,” the agency tweeted.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of South Congress Avenue, officials said.

