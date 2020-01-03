Plans In The Works For Planetarium In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A unique facility is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

NWA Space is looking for land to build a huge planetarium.

Working with PB2 Architecture and Engineering, the design of the facility is still in its preliminary stage, but computer-generated images show what the building should look like when completed.

The planetarium will seat up to 125 people, large enough to take kids on a school field trip.

Along with the planetarium, the facility will have an observatory with a refurbished telescope from 1916.

"Years ago, when I started working at NWACC, I wanted a planetarium to take my students to. There's not one around here! From there, the dream grew," said Katherine Auld, Board Chair of NWA Space.

Teaching the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) could help kids and teens realize their career goals, or at least, spark their imagination.

This project requires millions of dollars to begin and NWA Space is hoping to raise at least $40 million towards construction.

There is not a shortage of ideas for this facility, but NWA Space encourages community feedback during the preliminary stages.

Construction will begin once fundraising goals are met, which could be closer to 2021. For more information visit nwa.space.