Report: Kentucky’s Derrick LeBlanc To Join Arkansas Staff

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Sam Pittman has added quite a bit of SEC coaches to his staff, and reports say an assistant from Kentucky will be the next one to come to Fayetteville.

Local media members in Lexington have reported that a UK spokesperson confirmed that Derrick LeBlanc will be the new defensive line coach at Arkansas after holding the same position with the Wildcats for the past three years. LeBlanc also spent time at LSU as an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator.

During LeBlanc’s three year tenure, the defensive line assisted in Kentucky’s third-ranked scoring defense at 18.4 points per game and fifth ranked total defense with 321.6 yards per game.

LeBlanc would mark the eighth reported hire under Coach Pittman, leaving two open positions left to fill.