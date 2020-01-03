Row Crop Harvest Better Than Anticipated In 2019

(AP) — The last two growing seasons have been some of the toughest in decades for Arkansas farmers, but a glimmer of hope met many as the harvest season rapidly came to a close in 2019.

The state’s top crop, soybeans, was the most-watched. Farmers saw soybean acreage plummet in 2019 by more than 590,000 acres to end at about 2.6 million, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

University of Arkansas at Monticello agriculture economist Dr. Robert Stark Jr. told Talk Business & Politics the ongoing trade wars with international partners such as China, lower prices, and weather have all contributed to lower soybean acres. But, relatively good weather during the second half of the harvest season and progress on trade talks have actually helped soybean prices rise slightly when compared to the second half of 2018, he said.

