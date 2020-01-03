Two Adults, One Minor Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Fort Smith Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Fort Smith apartment complex.

According to Aric Mitchell with the FSPD, Jerry Garcia, Antonio Estupinian and a minor have been arrested in connection with the incident. The minor’s identity has not been released at this time.

Mitchell says Garcia turned himself in to police Friday (Jan. 3) evening.

Garcia and Estupinian were each charged with three counts of Terroristic Act along with a slew of other charges. Mitchell says additional charges may be filed.

Neighbors say shots were heard just after midnight Monday (Dec. 30) at Allied Gardens Estate on Johnson Street. Police say they were dispatched to the scene at 12:11 a.m.

According to a police report, one man stated that both his apartment window and his van were shot up.

After searching the scene, police found a silver Acura with five bullet holes in it. Two of the bullet holes were in the driver side back bumper, one deflected off the trunk and went through the back windshield, one was above the license plate and one was on the back passenger side bumper, according to FSPD.

According to the police report, other victims were inside their apartment when a bullet reportedly entered through a window, went through a bathroom wall and bathroom door and into a bedroom.

No injuries were reported. Police say detectives are still investigating and following up on leads.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.