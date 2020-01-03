Two Fort Smith Firefighters Retire After Serving More Than 30 Years

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Today, (Jan. 3) the Fort Smith Fire Department says goodbye to two firefighters who retire tomorrow.

Captain John LeFlore and Driver Danny Sullins will be hanging their bunkers on the side of the truck for the last time today.

Captain LeFlore served the citizens of Fort Smith for the last 35 and a half years and driver Sullins served for 30 years!

The Fort Smith Fire Department congratulated them on their Facebook page saying,