Washington Regional Acquires Fayetteville Surgical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Washington Regional Medical System announced Friday (Jan. 3) the acquisition of Fayetteville Surgical Associates (FSA). Financial terms were not disclosed.

General surgeons Jon Berry, Gareth Eck, Stephen Wood were the sole owners of FSA. The doctors and their staff will continue to provide surgical care at the clinic, located at 3264 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville, which is now called Washington Regional General Surgery Clinic.

Berry earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center and completed a surgical residency at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

