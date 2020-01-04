× Arkansas Adds Jimmy Smith As RB Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Georgia State running backs coach Jimmy Smith will be taking over the same position at the University of Arkansas.

While the university has not released an official announcement, Coach Smith updated his social media and tweeted out a picture of Razorback Stadium:

Smith only had one year at Georgia State after spending six years as the athletic director, head football coach, and head track coach at Cedar Grove High School in Georgia where he was named the Georgia High School Coach of the Year twice and won two football state championships.

In his year with the Panthers, the team averaged 241.6 rushing yards per game. He coached senior running back Tra Barnett, who finished the year with 1,453 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Smith will take over a running back class highlighted by Rakeem Boyd who announced he will return for his senior season.

This marks the ninth reported member of Coach Pittman’s staff – allowing one more spot to be filled.