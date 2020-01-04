Chilly Start, Pleasant Weekend

A quick system moved over the area overnight, resulting in a small chance for snowflakes. It was too warm and dry for another to reach the ground. As that shifts east, clear and sunny skies, as well as warmer temperatures, are expected for the rest of the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEEKEND FORECAST

High temperatures in Northwest Arkansas will be in the mid 40s for the afternoon, before dropping to near freezing overnight again.

River Valley afternoon temperatures are a touch warmer than the seasonable normal, as it reaches near 50 degrees.

More sunshine than cloud cover is expected today and for the rest of the weekend. Rain chances increase by Thursday.

-Sabrina