Fans Excited About SEC Basketball After Big Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Tonight (Jan. 4), the Razorback Basketball team won its first SEC game at home in Bud Walton Arena.

Fans lined up early before the game ready to see the beginning of the conference play.

Fans were pouring out of Bud Walton yelling and cheering.

This made the two-hour wait for some to get inside all worth it.

Fans say they can’t wait for this season of Razorback basketball.

The Razorback Men’s Basketball team is 12-1 after winning Saturday’s SEC opener.

“It’s my first ever game here at Bud Walton so I didn’t know what to expect. You know us Razorback fans we’re kinda nuts,” said Braxton Chumley.

The new style of play excites fans coming to watch.

“Pressing and running and you’re running kids in and out but I also like it when they can get a chance to get out there and establish themselves and play through a couple mistakes and get comfortable in the game,” said Robert Williams from Monticello.

Fans say they like the team under new head coach Eric Musselman.

“Everything time you get a new coach and especially with the start that they had – best Indiana and won at Georgia Tech also, so that gives you a little optimism about how they’re gonna do in the SEC,” said Williams.

The Razorback style of basketball worked again as the team won 69-59. Fans want to see more of this team’s success.

“The defense is really good. Most people don’t like defense, but I like it, but I also like the three-point shooting that we have with Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones,” said Keith Wilson.

For the young fans in attendance, this win was a necessity.

“That game was good, they caught the dub for the first time, we gonna keep doing it back to back and I’m gonna keep coming,” said Marvin Braden.

“They came out with some intensity and hard work, their mindset was to win and you already know they had to come and catch the dub at their home stadium – it would have been bad if they lost at their home stadium,” said Spencer Cole.

They hope to see this trend continue.

“I expect more wins from the hogs and I can’t wait to watch it,” said Chumley.

After the game, it was packed with people from the arena all the way to the parking lot. Razorback fans are definitely ready for more SEC play this season.