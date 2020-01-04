× Hogs Top Texas A&M In SEC Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – No coach has ever had a 12-1 record in their opening season at Arkansas, but Eric Musselman is continuing to stun in his debut year in Fayetteville.

The Hogs opened up SEC play the right way after taking down Texas A&M 69-59 in front of a sold-out crowd in Bud Walton Arena.

The first half started with seven lead changes in the back and forth matchup. Arkansas finally found its groove with nine minutes until the break, jumpstarted by Desi Sills scoring six straight points. The Hogs wouldn’t give up the lead for the remainder of the first half.

Arkansas ended the first half on a 9-1 run capped off by a Desi Sills buzzer beater to take a 42-33 lead going into the break.

The second half started out slow for the Hogs, where the team went on a stretch lasting nearly six minutes without scoring. The Razorbacks were also heavily outrebounded which helped Texas A&M cut the deficit to two points.

However, Arkansas was able to limit turnovers and go on a big run with seven minutes left to pick up a hefty lead that the team would never give up.

Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe led the scoring for Arkansas with 17 points a piece. Desi Sills (13) and Jimmy Whitt Jr. (12) also hit double digit scoring.

Arkansas will now hit the road for a matchup in Baton Rouge against LSU. Tipoff on Wednesday is scheduled for 8:00 PM and will be aired on ESPN2.