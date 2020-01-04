Little Rock Appeals Decision To Reinstate Fired Officer

(AP) — The city of Little Rock is appealing a judge’s order to reinstate a police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a black motorist.

The city on Friday filed notice it was appealing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s Thursday ruling reinstating Officer Charles Starks.

Fox reversed the Civil Service Commission’s decision upholding Starks’ firing over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February.

Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.