Locals Protest Possible War With Iran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A protest was held today (Jan. 4) in front of the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville.

A couple dozen people protested a possible war with Iran. The group held signs saying things like "HONK FOR PEACE", "SUPPORT THE TROOPS Bring them home" and "STOP IRAN WAR".

The rally was organized by The OMNI Center and Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance, in conjunction with protests planned across the country.

"This is escalating towards a potential war with Russia and China, and nobody wins a nuclear war. A nuclear winter would potentially threaten everyone. So right now all of us are being threatened, My children are being threatened and I take that very seriously" said OMNI Lead Activist Abel Tomlinson who was the lead creator of the protest.

"If we are gonna go to war with Iran, and there is every prospect that we will go to war with Iran, that would be a terrible disaster. I mean that would be 3 or 4 times the disaster that Iraq was," said Protest Activist and Physics Professor at the U of A, Art Hobson.

The group is concerned the killing of General Soleimani could start World War III.