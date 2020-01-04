Oklahoma State Senator Files Legislation To Raise State’s Minimum Wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- State Senator George Young, a Democrat from Oklahoma City introduced Senate Bill 11-65 on New Year's Day.

He wants those making minimum wage to be paid no less than $10.50 an hour or the current federal minimum wage whichever is greater.

The bill in part says,

"It shall be unlawful to employ workers in any industry or occupation within the State of Oklahoma under conditions of labor detrimental to their health or morals and it shall be unlawful to employ workers in any industry within the State of Oklahoma at wages which are not adequate for their maintenance."

Right now, Oklahoma and the federal minimum wage are both $7.25 an hour.

If passed, the act would be effective on January 1, 2021.