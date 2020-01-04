Police: Man Stabs Girlfriend And Dog During Argument

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) — According to the Muldrow Police Department, a man stabbed his girlfriend and her dog during an argument and then fled.

On December 23, Lt. Brad Roberts responded to a domestic disturbance in Muldrow.

When he arrived, he spoke with a 40-year-old female who told him she and her dog had been stabbed during an argument by her boyfriend Joe Christian.

Police say Christian stabbed the female in the hand, turned around and stabbed her dog and then fled in her car.

On December 26, a warrant was obtained for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony cruelty to animals, and terroristic threatening.

Multiple attempts were made by the Oklahoma City, Fort Smith, and Van Buren Police Departments to locate and arrest Christian.

Christian made several recorded statements saying he was not going to jail.

Saturday morning (Jan. 4) Officer Danny Stanley with Fort Smith Police Department made a vehicle stop and made contact with the female and Christian who was in the vehicle.

The female identified herself, but Christian gave a false name.

Stanley recognized him and knew that he had active warrants.

Stanley chased the vehicle to Tilles Park on Grand Avenue, and as soon as it pulled in, Christian took off while the vehicle was still moving.

The female stated he put a knife to her throat and told her to go.

Christian is now in custody pending charges from Fort Smith, Van Buren, and Oklahoma along with his parole warrant.

