× Report: Georgia’s Scott Fountain To Be Special Teams Coordinator For Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – 247Sports is reporting that Scott Fountain will be joining the Arkansas coaching staff as the Special Teams Coordinator after holding the same position as the University of Georgia.

Before taking over as coordinator in 2018, Fountain was a special teams analyst with the Bulldogs in 2017. He also brings in experience as an assistant coach with Auburn, Iowa State, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State, and Central Florida.

Fountain coached some top SEC special teams talent in 2018 including punt returner Mecole Hardman and PK Rodrigo Blankenship. Georgia led the SEC in punt return yards with 366 and punt return average at 16.6 yards during Fountain’s debut season with the Bulldogs.