Springdale Warehouse Fire Continues To Burn

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The warehouse fire in Springdale has been burning for 8 days now.

The building on Randall Wobbe Lane went up in flames on December 27.

Although the fire decreased significantly, it is still not completely out and Fire Captain Matt Bagley says it's been smoldering for the last week or so.

Because of this, firefighters have not been able to get inside to investigate the cause of the fire.

They will continue to monitor the situation until they're able to investigate a cause.