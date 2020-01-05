× Cowboys Move On From Garrett

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys’ “will-they-or-won’t they” drama with Jason Garrett officially ended with the coach’s firing Sunday.

The split had been rumored for days, but owner Jerry Jones had been putting off meeting with the coach. Still, there was in recent days a sense Garrett was out. On Saturday, the team interviewed Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis — despite Garrett still being on staff.

In 10 seasons, Garrett went 85-67 as coach, making the playoffs three times. The Cowboys went 2-3 in the postseason, never advancing past the divisional round.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.