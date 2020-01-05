Former Benton County Sheriff Dead After Vehicle Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYES COUNTY, Okla (KFSM) -- According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck is dead after a vehicle accident on State Hwy. 82 in Mayes County.

Cradduck, 49, was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger heading southbound on State Highway 82 on Sunday (Jan. 5) at approximately 1:46 p.m.

Cradduck departed the roadway to the right hitting a Chevron sign, several small trees, and rolled an undetermined amount of times.

He then struck a tree coming to rest on its passenger side.

Cradduck exited the vehicle and walked 220 feet north of the vehicle on the other side of the roadway.

He was found dead at the scene and pronounced dead by Alan Garoutte with the M.E.'s Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma at 5:18 p.m.

Cradduck was transported to Shipmans Funeral Home in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Cradduck was Benton County Sheriff from 2012 until his resignation in 2016.