K9 Retires After 10 Years Of Hard Work

PAPILLION, NE (WOWT) — The Papillion Police Department is saying goodbye and job well done to one of their own tonight. One of only two k-9 officers serving the community is retiring after a decade on the force.

This is k-9 Deuce with the Papillion Police Department and he’s been serving since 2009. Now he’s leaving quite the legacy.

K-9 Deuce is a Belgian malinois.

Deuce and his handler, Officer Chris Goley have been together for the past decade working to keep the streets of Papillion safe.

Deuce is a dual-purpose dog trained in apprehension and narcotics detection. He’s helped on countless calls. Officer Goley says this moment is bittersweet after working together for so long

“They become an extension of yourself and so it’s hard to leave the partner you’ve gone to work with for so many years while you go off to work without him and it’s not something he quite understands yet either,” said Goley.

Now Deuce will live at home with officer Goley. Goley says he will get all the toys he wants at home after years of working hard.