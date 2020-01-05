Marijuana Retailer Licensed To Deliver Recreational Marijuana

Burton, MI (WNEM) — A marijuana retailer has been licensed to deliver recreational marijuana right to your door.

Nature’s ReLeaf in Burton is one of three businesses in Michigan that have been approved for home deliveries.

“We’re working as fast as possible to get that to everybody,” said Ally Goff, spokesperson for Nature’s ReLead.

The company is launching its home delivery service Jan. 20.

Soon, some Mid-Michigan medical and recreational marijuana users will be able to get product delivered to their front door.

For the process of being qualified for delivery, the customer or patient is required to come into the store first to be able to build a file with Nature’s ReLeaf. That person must provide their name, age, address, and contact information. If they are a patient, Nature’s ReLeaf needs a copy of their medical marijuana card.

The information collected is all based off of the customer or patient’s driver’s license. Most importantly, the address being delivered to must match what is on their license.

“You must be present at your home to sign off on delivery, so we know that the license and the person ordering matches the person receiving,” Goff said.

Davison, Fenton, Goodrich, Grand Blanc, Holly, Lapeer, Linden and Swartz Creek are the communities in the TV5 viewing area that Nature’s ReLeaf will deliver to twice a week.

Goff said depending on supplies and demand, this could change and expand.

If you’re someone who prefers to go to Nature’s ReLeaf for recreational marijuana, you won’t have to wait much longer.

“Jan. 18 will be our big grand opening for recreational sales. We have been open for a soft opening, but we’re going to have the whole blowout of food trucks, all that fun on Jan. 18,” Goff said.

There will be limits to how much you can have delivered. For example, customers can receive up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana per order.

Below is a list of all of the communities Nature’s ReLeaf will be delivering to:

Birmingham Bloomfield Twp / Bloomfield Hills Brandon Township Clarkston Clawson Commerce Davison Elba Fenton/ Fenton Township Goodrich Grand Blanc Hadley Highland Holly Keego Harbor Lake Angelus Lake Orion Lapeer Linden Metamora Oakland Township Orchard Lake Ortonville Oxford Rochester/ Rochester Hills Springfield Township Swartz Creek Troy Walled Lake Waterford West Bloomfield White Lake Wolverine Lake