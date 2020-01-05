Nice And Sunny Sunday

Nice weather continues as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the 50s (a few 60s are possible)

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will stay above average by about 10 degrees on Sunday with lots of sunshine.

This morning we were watching a cold front en route to Arkansas. It should arrive in the afternoon and start to bring some light northwest winds as we finish the weekend. Humidity levels are very low so it will be a dry frontal passage. The next few days will be mostly sunny with highs still in the upper 40s and low 50s.

-Matt