Quiet Start To The Week

Posted 8:06 pm, January 5, 2020, by

Weather is practically a copy and paste forecast for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have a few weak cold fronts move through during the beginning of the week, but they won’t impact us much. The next major system to watch tracks in Thursday into Saturday, likely bringing us a couple inches of rain.

Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s, which is above our seasonal normal.

Futurecast wants to show a few clouds and sprinkles for Monday as a weak cold front nears us. The chance of this is low and rain chances are minimal.

You can expect a good soaking of rain by the end of the week.

-Sabrina

