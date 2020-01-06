2 New Exhibitions Opening At RAM In Fort Smith This Week

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) is celebrating two new exhibits, including work done by a local student.

An opening reception for two new exhibitions at RAM will take place Thursday, January 9. The event lasts from 5 -7 p.m. and is free to the public.

“Maximum Exposure: Group Photography Exhibit” will occupy the main floor gallery, featuring 70 framed photographs by professional and hobbyist photographers of the Greater Fort Smith region.

“The exhibit provides a great variety of artwork from across the region by photographers varying both in age and experience level,” Louis Meluso, executive director of RAM, says. “It is very exciting to see these works in one place.”

All works will be for sale, with proceeds benefitting both the artists and RAM.

In RAM’s new Student Gallery, the artwork of Northside High School senior Nadia Lougin will be exhibited. This is the second formal exhibition displaying the young artist’s work.

Lougin’s favorite mediums include acrylic paint, charcoal, oil paintings and pastels. She also enjoys creating digital art inspired by popular characters in today’s media.

Complimentary refreshments will be served during the reception.

RAM is located at 1601 Rogers Avenue near historic downtown Fort Smith.

For more information, call RAM at 479-784-2787 or visit its website at www.fsram.org.