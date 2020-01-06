2019 All-5NEWS High School Football Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While some outlets and media sites might put out a list of players from just one classification or even lump players from divisions, we at 5NEWS wanted to put together a list that picked the best of the best from the Football Friday Night viewing area.

With nearly 60 football playing schools in our market, narrowing down the list certainly wasn't easy and a lot of good players have been left off but here are the student-athletes we thought stood out the most during the 2019 high school football season.

The defensive team will be revealed on 5NEWS at 10pm.

Quarterback - Eli Reece, Shiloh Christian

Reece led the Saints to the 4A state championship game, 14 wins and threw from more than 4,000 yards and more than 40 touchdowns. With many games put out of reach, the majority of Reece's stats came in the first half as Shiloh accounted for 760 points this season.

Running Backs - Preston Crawford, Bentonville & Jay Burns, Har-Ber

The 7A-West is never hurting for talent in the backfield and this year it was headlined by Crawford and Burns. For Bentonville, Crawford was the work horse and eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark and did a majority of his damage came before halftime as the Tigers outscored opponents by nearly 300 points in 2019. Burns was the big play weapon for the Wildcats as he ran for nearly 1,300 yards with 17 touchdowns and added four more scores in the passing game.

Receivers - Connor Flannigan, Fayetteville; Hunter Wood, Har-Ber; Truitt Tollett, Shiloh Christian

The trio of receivers certainly made life much easier for their quarterbacks. Flannigan posted rare back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons and went for 66 catches and 15 touchdowns for the Purple Dogs this season. Wood hauled in 15 touchdowns along with 68 catches for 1,103 yards for the Wildcats. Tollett had one of the best years ever when it comes to Arkansas high school football as he made more than 130 catches for 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, which ties the all-time state record for scoring catches in a season.

Tight End - Bryant Burns, Ozark

The position is becoming ever more rare in high school football but the Hillbillies had one of the best in the state. In addition to being a game changer on the defensive side of the ball, Burns hauled in four touchdown catches and is signed to play at Army next season.

Offensive Line

Jadon Muskrat, Bentonville West

RJ Long, Rogers

Slade Skeets, Charleston

Ethan Pirraglia, Booneville

Lawsyn Jackson, Ozark

All Purpose: Jaiden Henry, Van Buren

Henry did a little bit of everything during his first season with the Pointers. Whether it was returning a kickoff for a touchdowns in the season opener against Siloam Springs, his big plays at receiving or game clinching interceptions as a defensive back, Henry was a big reason the Pointers were back in the playoffs.