AP Source: Cowboys Expected To Pick Mike McCarthy To Replace Garrett As Coach

DALLAS, Tx. (KFSM) — A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have reached a deal for the former Green Bay coach to succeed Jason Garrett.

McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had officially announced that Garrett wasn’t returning.

Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended with Dallas missing the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons.

The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys’ home field nine years ago.

Breaking: The Cowboys are expected to hire former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, first reported by FOX Sports and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/T1IetQ3Kts — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

Author: SCHUYLER DIXON Associated Press