ASP: Trooper Did ‘Nothing Wrong’ After Motorcyclist Killed In Police Chase In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are not pursuing an investigation into a trooper after a motorcyclist died during a police chase in Fort Smith.

According to Bill Sadler with ASP, Trooper First Class Joshua Porter has done “nothing wrong.”

Sadler says ASP believes there is no need to investigate Porter or put him on paid administrative leave.

He says ASP is confident that this position will be supported by the findings of the investigation being conducted by the Fort Smith Police Department.

James Degnan, 24, died at the intersection of Waldron and Grand Avenue near UAFS on Thursday (Jan. 2) after leading State Troopers on a chase.

Degnan struck another car at a high rate of speed during the pursuit, according to Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.