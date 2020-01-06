Body Of 26-Year-Old Female Found In Lake Hamilton

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The body of a 26-year-old female was found in Lake Hamilton on Sunday (Jan. 5), according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, at 11:49 a.m., the Garland County Communication Center received a call about a deceased person found in the lake near 1930 Lakeshore Drive.

At 11:51 a.m., deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and made contact with two fishermen that had been fishing in the area. Both men advised they had seen an object floating in the water, and after they got a closer look, they identified the object as a person and they notified the sheriff’s office.

The Garland County Criminal Investigation Divison, as well as the Garland County coroner’s office, were called to the scene.

The victim was identified as a 26-year-old white female, Allisabeth Wilson.

Wilson’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with further information regarding Wilson’s death is asked to call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660.