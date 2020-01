FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a man who they say forced his way into a local gas station and stole money and beer.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect carrying a case of beer. Another photo shows the suspect behind a register that’s been dumped on the floor.

Police ask if you know the identity of the suspect, to contact Detective P. Hanby with the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520.