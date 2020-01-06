Former Benton County Sheriff’s Wife Speaks Out After His Tragic Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck's wife Sabrina is speaking out after his tragic death.

He died Sunday (Jan. 5) in a wreck in Mayes County, Oklahoma which is about 50 miles west of Benton County.

“He was through and through a true servant,” Sabrina Cradduck said.

Kelley was the Benton County Sheriff from 2012 until he resigned in 2016. Before getting elected as Sheriff he worked in many roles.

He was an officer at the Rogers Police Department for 15 years where he started a program for troubled teens, that’s where he first met his wife, Sabrina. The pair didn’t get married until two decades later in 2014.

“There are so many roles he played in my life that it would take a village to fill the void,” Sabrina said.

Kelley had four children and two step-children. Sabrina and Kelley had their daughter, Piper, three years ago. She says he was an amazing father to all their kids, but she says the bond with Piper was so special.

“She just ran all over him because she had him wrapped around his finger and she could do no wrong, and I was always the bad guy you know and his world just revolved around her,” Sabrina said.

Sabrina says Kelley was the love of her life and how much she and the kids will miss him can't be put into words.

“There is peace in knowing that he is reunited with his dad and our Heavenly Father,” she said.

Sabrina says funeral arrangements for her husband haven’t been made yet because they are still waiting on his body to be sent back from the coroner’s office in Tulsa.

She says he will be buried with his father at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.