‘KIDZ BOP’ Bringing Tour To Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) —The number one music brand for kids is bringing its tour to Northwest Arkansas in 2020.

The family-friendly concert will be at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Aug. 15. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $55 and Lawn 4-Packs are available for $18.75 each plus applicable fees.

Those wanting to purchase tickets can do so by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting http://www.amptickets.com.

Named one of Billboard Magazine’s Top 100 Artists of the Decade, The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today’s biggest hits live on stage.

Victor Zaraya, president of KIDZ BOP, says, “We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition.”