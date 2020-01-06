Moffett Basketball Teams Score New Court Months After Historic Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — It’s been almost eight months since historic flooding swept through the small town of Moffett, Oklahoma.

The community is celebrating because their beloved basketball team is playing a game for the first time on a new court.

When floodwaters devastated the small town of Moffett, including the school, many doubted that they’d ever recover.

“When you got in it was even worse. No, most of us thought we’re not coming back to work and when you start digging through things you’re like there’s no way," said teacher Stacy Beam. Thanks to an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community and people across the country, Moffett School prevailed.

“Most people weren’t expecting us to be back period, and then here we are back and stronger and better than before," said Beam.

Beam had more than 2,000 books donated just to her.

The books now sit on bookshelves in a classroom that looks like new.

The gym floor had to be removed and the basketball teams were forced to commute for practice or had to practice on concrete floors, but the kids never complained coming out to work hard every day.

The new floor was finished just a few days ago.

"They are pumped. They are excited. They are ready to show off tonight. They’re ready to come out and play, but yes especially our eighth graders. This is their last year here. Brand new floors so they deserve it," said head coach for the girl's basketball team Misty Atkerson.

Moffett took on the Belfonte Panthers for the first home game on the new court.