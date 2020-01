FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a body was found in south Fayetteville Monday (Jan. 6).

According to Becky Stuart with Central EMS, a body was found near Cato Springs and Razorback Road in a wooded area, off of 15th Street.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Police have not released the identity of the person.

Stay with 5NEWS for more on this developing story.