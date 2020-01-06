Suspect Wanted For Stealing Gift Cards From Dollar General In Washington County

Posted 5:44 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 05:48PM, January 6, 2020

SONORA, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person in connection to a theft at a Dollar General.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person in the photos is wanted for questioning about two stolen gift cards from the Dollar General store in Sonora.

The stolen gift cards total $500, according to deputies.

The theft happened on Saturday (Jan. 4).

Deputies say the person left in an older model Honda Civic.

If you have any information on who the person is or their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.

