Third Person Arrested For Sherwood Double Homicide

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Sherwood police have arrested a third person in connection to a double homicide.

According to KTHV, 26-year-old Gabrielle Hill was arrested Monday (Jan. 6) and charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft and endangering the welfare of a minor.

On Friday (Jan. 3) police arrested 20-year-old Brandi Purtle and 33-year-old Napoleon Haire who have also been charged in connection to the homicide case.

Police say the three suspects forcibly made entry into the home to steal property on Jan. 3 and during the incident, Steve Lutman and Britney Alyse Bell were killed and a child was taken.

Officers found Bell lying in the driveway unresponsive and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found Lutman inside the home while trying to secure the area. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Haire was involved in an Amber Alert after a 6-year-old was reported missing Friday morning. He was arrested at the Quality Inn & Suites in North Little Rock and the child was found safe.

Haire has been charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Purtle has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension.