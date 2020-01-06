This Week: Sunny And Warm Start, Active End

The nice weather from the weekend will continue for Monday with plenty of sun expected and highs topping out in the 50s. We’ll stay dry until Thursday when rounds of rains and thunder are expected to roll in.

VIDEO FORECAST

NICE MONDAY

Highs will easily top out in the 50s today with mainly calm winds.

ACTIVE WEATHER LATE WEEK

Rain & Storms: Thursday/Friday

Possible Wintry Precipitation: Saturday

The track of the low pressure system will be across central Arkansas which means cold air has a good chance to dive far enough south to transition from rain to mix or snow.

-Matt