Woman Recovering After Being Shot By Neighbor Through Wall Of Fayetteville Apartment Complex

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A mother of three is recovering after being accidentally shot by her neighbor at an apartment complex in Fayetteville.

The incident happened after the neighbor, 22-year-old Andrew Witt, was cleaning his gun and thought it did not have a round in the chamber when he "dry fired" at the wall he shared with neighbor Savannah Garcia, 23.

Garcia was at home with her three children when the bullet went through the wall and hit her in the shoulder while she was taking a shower.

She says she was thankful she was struck by the bullet and her children were not.

The bullet went through her right shoulder, just inches from her head and spine.

Witt called 911 after hearing loud noises and screams coming from Garcia's apartment.

Fayetteville police say this is a good example of why you always need to be cautious when picking up any firearm.

“If you are in an apartment complex you definitely don’t point the weapon at a wall and dry fire into a wall, thinking there isn’t a round within the chamber...cause there could be. That’s exactly how accidents happen,” Sgt. Anthony Murphy with FPD said.

Garcia says she is staying with family for the time being.

Witt was arrested for Second Degree Battery and is now out on bond.