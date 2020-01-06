WWII Veteran Honored With Quilt Of Valor In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A World War II Veteran in Fort Smith received a lifetime achievement award Monday (Jan. 6).

95-year-old Chester Bean was surprised Monday as he was honored with the Quilt of Valor.

“I’m shocked, happy, I didn’t think anything like this would ever come to me,” Bean said.

Bean enlisted in the U.S. Navy on January 19, 1943, serving in WWII.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation surprised Bean with the quilt at the Methodist Village Retirement Home in Fort Smith, something he never expected.

“This is a happy time, they kept sliding me around I didn’t know what was going on,” Bean said.

His daughter Barbara says she is so proud of her father’s service.

“People still remember the sacrifice of being in that era of World War II and I know the country is kind of on the edge right now but there are always young men willing to step up,” Barbara said.

Bean received this single lifetime achievement and now shares it with thousands of other deserving veterans across the United States. Every quilt is handmade specifically for each veteran.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization that gives veterans specially made quilts to honor their service.