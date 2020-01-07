15 Flu-Related Deaths Reported In Arkansas This Flu Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 15 people have died from flu-related illnesses in Arkansas this flu season, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Nine of the reported deaths in Arkansas have been reported as people 65 years and older, four were between the ages 45-64, and two between the ages of 25-44.

Since September 29, 2019, 7,200 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 850 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity for week 52.

The CDC estimates a total of 2,900 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 27 pediatric deaths reported this season.

To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported an influenza outbreak.

You can view a weekly flu report from this season from the ADH by following this link.