Arizona Official Paul Petersen Quits Job Amid Adoption Scheme Charges In Arkansas

Posted 3:58 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 04:06PM, January 7, 2020

Paul D. Petersen

(AP) — An Arizona elected official has resigned amid charges he paid women from the Marshall Islands to give up their children for adoption in the U.S.

Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen’s resignation Tuesday came after county leaders suspended him.

Petersen has been charged with illegally paying women to come to the United States to give up their babies for adoption in three states.

He faces human smuggling charges in Utah and Arkansas and is accused of defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid system.

His attorneys say Petersen ran a legal adoption practice and has been vilified before his side of the story comes out.

Author: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.