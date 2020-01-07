Arkansas Girl Scouts Kick Off 2020 Cookie Season Soon

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s that time of year again! Girl Scout cookies are about to return to our area.

Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will kick off its 2020 cookie program Friday, Jan. 10.

Cookie season is a time when Girl Scouts across the United States channel their entrepreneurial spirit as they earn funds to power their own opportunities and adventures.

For the 2020 season Girl Scouts announced a new addition to its cookie line up: Lemon-Ups. The new cookie is a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.

“I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life.

The Lemon-Ups cookie joins the rest of the national 2020 lineup, which includes favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.

Consumers are encouraged to support the world’s largest, girl-led entrepreneurial program in different ways:

Order from a Girl Scout Have a Girl Scout send you her Digital Cookie link to order online and have the cookies shipped to you Visit a local booth sale, beginning February 21 Or, email info@ girl scoutsdiamonds.org for help finding a girl in your area

Booth sales will begin on February 21 and can be found using the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.