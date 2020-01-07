Court Declares Hunter Biden Father Of Child, New Birth Certificate To Be Issued

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Circuit Court of Independence County, Hunter Biden has been declared the father of a baby born in August of 2018 after a paternity test confirmed his DNA.

The Arkansas Department of Health will issue a new or substituted birth certificate for the child with Robert Hunter Biden listed as the father.

Biden previously denied the allegations.

The Court held a scheduled telephonic hearing on the record on January 6 per Biden’s request for a protective order.

The Court found the prior protective order to remain in effect and there is good cause for the protection of private information of the parties in this cause.

The remaining issue in this cause is related to child support — the terms of which, have been sealed.

Biden is already the father of three children and recently married a different woman.