One Person Taken To The Hospital After Crews Battle House Fire In Rural Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in rural Benton County where one person was trapped inside the home.

The fire happened at a home in Douglas Lane.

According to officials with the Little Flock Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say they believe the fire started in a trailer in front of the house. The man was able to escape the fire but decided to go back inside to save some things. After returning into the home, the man was stuck on the second floor due to the fire.

Fire crews put a ladder up to the balcony and the man was able to climb down to safety.

Pea Ridge, Avoca and Little Flock Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.