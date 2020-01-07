Dog Finds Forever Home After Spending 2,461 Days In Shelter

Posted 3:05 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 03:09PM, January 7, 2020

MARION, Ind — Some dogs only spend hours in a shelter, while others wait days, months and in this case – 6 years.

Sandi, a 12-year-old pit bull-boxer mix, spent half of her life at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana. She was finally adopted on Jan. 3 by the Rhodes family.

The shelter posted a video of Sandi taking her ‘freedom walk’ on the day she was adopted. She spent 2,461 days in the shelter.

A spokesperson for the Marion-Grant County Humane Society said it was a bittersweet day when Sandi was adopted and that she was so deserving of her new home!

Sandi’s owner created an Instagram for her so you can follow her new journey! Click here to follow adventures_of_sandi

Author: Ashley Cole, TEGNA

