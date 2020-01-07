Fayetteville Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A 38-year-old Fayetteville man is facing 6 years in federal prison for child pornography.

According to court records, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce conducted a search of Chad Skirvin’s home and located multiple computer devices containing numerous images of child pornography.

Skirvin was indicted in May of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in September of 2019.

He was sentenced Monday (Jan. 6) to 72 months in federal prison followed by fifteen years of supervised release on one count of Accessing the Internet to View Child Pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Duan (DAK) Kees.