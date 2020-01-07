× Harrison Leaves Lincoln After Five Seasons

LINCOLN (KFSM) – Don Harrison roamed the Lincoln sidelines for the past five seasons but now the Wolves are looking for a new leader.

The Wolves went 23-29 under Harrison but his best two seasons were his final two as Lincoln went 8-3 in 2018 and followed that up with a 5-5 mark in 2019 but dropped their final three games to miss out on the playoffs.

“He changed the outlook of our program but sometimes things just happen,” Lincoln athletics director Deon Birkes said. “(Harrison) did a really good job of bring excitement back to our program when we really needed it.”

Lincoln is dropping to class 3A for the 2020-21 cycle as the Wolves will join the 3A-1 conference with the likes of Greenland, West Fork, Charleston, Mansfield, Lavaca, Hackett and Cedarville.

“We are going to move as quickly as possible but we are going to be thorough with it because our kids deserve it,” Birkes said. “We’d like to have someone hired by the end of January but we are going to do what is best for Lincoln.”