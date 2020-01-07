Liberty School No Longer On Lockdown After Nearby Shooting; One Person Airlifted To Fayetteville

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Police are investigating a shooting near Liberty School in Liberty, Oklahoma, north of Roland.

Liberty School, which is grades kindergarten through 8th grade, was put on lockdown after a life flight helicopter had to land on the school’s football field. As of 2:15 p.m., the school is no longer on lockdown.

Superintendent Jeff Ransom says the school was only on lockdown due to emergency crews using the football field to land the helicopter. The shooting happened about two miles north of the school near the intersection of E. 1050 Road, known as “Happy Corner.”

Law enforcement officials had to transfer the scene to the school so a medical helicopter could land its helicopter.

According to a law enforcement official, the shooting happened Tuesday (Jan. 7).

There were multiple ambulances and a rescue helicopter at the school. According to Liberty Police, one person is being air-lifted to a Fayetteville hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time.

